Webb (9-9) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks.

Webb has generally done the Giants a lot of favors lately, covering at least seven innings in four of his last five starts as the team continues to get by with bullpen days frequently. He struggled early in this contest, giving up a pair of runs in the first inning before settling down. Webb is now at a 3.45 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 145:25 K:BB through 148.2 innings over 23 starts this season. He's projected for a road start versus the Angels next week.