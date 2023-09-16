Webb allowed one run on four hits over eight innings during Friday's loss to the Rockies. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Webb rolled through seven shutout innings before Colorado finally scratched across a run in the eighth. He was his usual efficient self, tossing 73 of 104 pitches for strikes and tying his season high by forcing 18 whiffs. He's walked fewer than two batters in 13 straight outings, registering an impressive 66:6 K:BB during that stretch. Webb now owns a 3.31 ERA with a 183:29 K:BB through 201 frames. He's currently lined up for a start in Arizona next week.