Webb dropped to 1-5 with a loss against St. Louis on Thursday. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Webb was brilliant through six frames, keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard and retiring 10 straight batters. He finally wilted in the seventh, allowing a solo homer and three singles to fall behind 2-0. San Francisco never managed to push across a run, causing Webb to take his fifth defeat of the campaign. That's the most losses of any hurler in the majors this season, but Webb hasn't been terrible -- he's recorded a 4.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and an outstanding 43:5 K:BB across 37.1 frames.