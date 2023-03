Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced Tuesday that Webb will start on Opening Day against the Yankees, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

An easy decision here for Kapler after Webb turned in a 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 163:49 K:BB over 192.1 innings (32 starts) in 2022. The 26-year-old right-hander did struggle with a back injury down the stretch, but he's been a full-go in camp since late February. He's rightly being selected as top-30 starter in most standard fantasy drafts for 2023.