Webb will not be among the Giants' starter during their first series of the second half in Pittsburgh, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb leads all of baseball in innings pitched, so the team will give him a little extra rest around the All-Star break. Presumably, he'll make his second-half debut early next week in Cincinnati. Ross Stripling and Alex Cobb will get two of the starts this weekend versus the Pirates, with the Giants' third starter not yet determined.