Webb (11-13) allowed a run on nine hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over nine innings, earning the complete-game win Monday over the Padres.

The Giants waited until the eighth inning to give their ace any run support, and he protected the lead himself in the ninth. Webb is no stranger to a lack of help, as he's won just three times in 11 outings since the start of August despite posting eight quality starts in that span. He's now at a 3.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 194:31 K:BB through 216 innings over a career-high 33 starts this season. The Giants are still on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, so it's unclear if Webb would pitch in the final series of the season versus the Dodgers if San Francisco is eliminated before his turn comes up again.