Webb (9-12) took the loss Monday against the Cubs, allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk over 6.2 innings . He struck out four.

Webb was stuck with his third straight loss even though he managed to earn a quality start. The 26-year-old has seen his strikeout rate drop significantly post-All-Star break to 6.8 K/9 after being 9.1 in first half. Webb has also produced an unspectacular 4.27 ERA over 61 innings in his 10 second half starts.