Webb will get the ball for Saturday's Cactus League contest against the Mariners, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Webb will get the start for the final time in Cactus League play Saturday, and then will be on normal rest for his Opening Day tilt against the Yankees on Thursday. The right-hander has struggled in a limited sample in Arizona with a 5.54 ERA over 13 innings, but his success over the previous two seasons -- including a 2.90 ERA in 192.1 innings in 2022 -- makes him a strong fantasy option to begin the 2023 campaign.