Webb pitched 8.2 innings and was charged with a run on six hits and a walk Sunday against the Giants. He struck out six and was not involved in the decision.

Webb had the complete game shutout at his fingertips, but manager Gabe Kapler decided to remove him in favor of Camilo Doval after Webb allowed a two-out double to J.P. Martinez. The next batter, Ezequiel Duran, managed to beat out a grounder to shortstop which scored Martinez to send the game to extras. Webb, who has already pitched one complete game shutout this season, fell just short of another but has tossed at least seven innings in five of his last seven starts. He has been far and away the Giants' best pitcher, though he sits at an undeserving 9-9 record. The 26-year-old boasts a 3.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 157:26 K:BB in 163 innings and lines up for a daunting road matchup with Atlanta his next time out.