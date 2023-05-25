Webb, who was initially lined up to start Thursday's series opener in Milwaukee, will instead make his next turn through the rotation in Saturday's game against the Brewers while he receives additional time to recover from lower-back soreness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As a result of pushing back Webb, the Giants will treat Thursday's game as a bullpen day, with lefty reliever Scott Alexander serving as the opener for the contest and with Jakob Junis representing the most likely option to cover multiple innings behind him. Manager Gabe Kapler reiterated Wednesday that the Giants aren't concerned about Webb, whose previously start May 20 versus the Marlins ended early on account of the injury. Webb was able to throw from 90 feet Tuesday without issue and shouldn't be in store for any major restrictions with his workload Saturday.