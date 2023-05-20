Webb left Saturday's start against the Marlins with lower back tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Webb fired six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts before he was removed from the contest. The right-hander told reporters he doesn't expect to miss his next start, and that he's not scheduled to undergo an MRI at this point. It's certainly something to pay close attention to, but it does appear for now that Webb will be good to role next week.