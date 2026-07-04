Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Giants' Logan Webb: Roughed up in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Webb (5-6) took the loss against the Rockies on Friday, allowing seven runs on 11 hits and two walks with two strikeouts over three innings.

Webb struggled from the jump, allowing a leadoff homer to Jake McCarthy while yielding multiple runs in each frame. It marked the shortest outing of the year for the 29-year-old, an abrupt end to a stellar run in which he had completed at least seven frames in five consecutive quality starts. He owns a 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB across 93.1 innings this season and will try to rebound in a home matchup with the Blue Jays next week.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!