Webb (3-5) allowed a run on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Nationals.

Webb threw a stunning 85 of 102 pitches for strikes. While the Nationals got their hits, only one went for extra bases, and Webb was effective at limiting the damage to a Dominic Smith RBI single in the sixth inning. After allowing four runs in each of his first four starts, Webb has kept opponents to two runs or less in each of his last four outings. He owns a 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 55:8 K:BB over 52 innings this season. The right-hander is projected for a road start in Arizona this weekend.