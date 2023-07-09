Webb (8-7) allowed seven hits over nine shutout frames Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Rockies.

Webb was outstanding Sunday, scattering seven hits (five singles) during the first career complete game. He ended the terrific outing with a bang by striking out the side in the ninth inning. Webb recorded just 30 strikeouts in 38.1 innings during June but he's posted a 21:2 K:BB over his last two starts. Over his last 15 starts he's registered a 2.73 ERA. The 26-year-old enters the All-Star break with a 3.14 ERA and a 127:23 K:BB through 126 frames on the year.