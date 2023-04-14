Webb and the Giants agreed on a five-year, $90 million contract extension Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
After operating as one of the best pitchers in the National League for the last few seasons, Webb got his big paycheck. The right-hander produced a 2.90 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 163 strikeouts over 192.1 innings in 32 starts last season. With Carlos Rodon leaving San Francisco following the 2022 campaign, Webb became the unquestioned ace of the Giants' staff in 2023. With him locked up for the long haul now, the 26-year-old can focus on his craft on the mound and no longer worry about contract negotiations moving forward.