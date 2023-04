Webb (1-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings during a 7-4 win over the Mets. He struck out eight.

Webb gave up an RBI double to Daniel Vogelbach in the second and a solo shot to Brandon Nimmo in the third, but he got plenty of run support and cruised through a season-high seven innings en route to his first win. Through five starts (30.2 innings), the right-hander sports a 4.40 ERA with a dominating 36:4 K:BB.