Webb allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and struck out six without walking a batter over 5.2 innings. He did not factor in the decision Monday versus the Angels.

Webb was solid but faded in the sixth inning. He was in line for the loss when he exited, but J.D. Davis' solo home run in the seventh inning tied the game at 2-2 to get Webb off the hook. The San Francisco ace has shown steady control lately, posting a 34:2 K:BB over 37.1 innings across his last six starts. He's at a 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 151:25 K:BB through 154.1 innings over 24 starts on the year. Webb is projected for a challenging home start versus the Rangers this weekend.