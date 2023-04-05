Webb (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and zero walks over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Webb gave up two runs in the first, and it could have been worse, as Andrew Vaughn was thrown out at home by Mike Yastrzemski to end the inning. The right-hander was able to settle down and tossed three shutout frames before giving up back-to-back RBI knocks to Hanser Alberto and Luis Robert in the fifth, but he was able to get out of the inning before being replaced to start the sixth. Webb posted a 2.90 ERA in 2022, but he's off to a slow start this season, allowing eight runs over his first 11 innings of work. His next start is scheduled for Monday's home matchup against the Dodgers.