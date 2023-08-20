Webb did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits over six innings against Atlanta. He struck out five.

After nearly tossing a complete-game shutout in his last start, Webb came back to earth against Atlanta, tying his season high in hits allowed across six frames. Webb also surrendered his first home run since July 28, as Ronald Acuna tagged him for a solo shot in the fifth. The outing ended what was an impressive stretch of play for Webb, who boasted a 2.20 ERA and a 21:2 K:BB over his previous five starts (28.2 innings). Webb will have an opportunity to get revenge in his next start when Atlanta comes to Oracle Park.