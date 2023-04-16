Webb and the Giants won't play Sunday against the Tigers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Webb was slated to make his fourth start of the season Sunday, but the game was called off following a five-hour delay. The Giants haven't revealed their updated pitching plans for their three-game series in Miami early next week, but Webb did some throwing work in the outfield Sunday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him pitch against the Marlins at some point.