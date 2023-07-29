Webb (8-9) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 7.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Red Sox.

Webb turned in a quality start in response to his 1.1-inning disaster start versus the Nationals last weekend. The Giants' offense remained cold Friday, limited to just two runs on six hits and a walk, leaving Webb with a tough-luck loss. The right-hander posted four quality starts over five outings in July and ends the month with a 3.49 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 140:24 K:BB through 141.2 innings over 22 starts this season. Webb is projected for a home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.