Webb (10-13) took the loss Wednesday as the Giants fell 7-1 to the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander wasn't at his best, but he still reeled off his fifth straight quality start on 102 pitches (69 strikes). Webb has gone just 1-3 during that stretch though, despite a 2.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB through 32.2 innings, as San Francisco has scored only four total runs for him in the four outings he didn't get into the win column. Webb's next start lines up for a home tilt against the Padres early next week.