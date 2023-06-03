Webb (4-6) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over seven innings against Baltimore. He struck out six.

Webb allowed eight home runs in his first 45 innings in 2023. Heading into Friday he had eliminated the long ball in his previous four starts. Gunnar Henderson's seventh-inning blast snapped Webb's 33-inning stretch without allowing a homer. After winning 15 games and posting a 2.90 ERA in 2022, Webb has actually been better this season. His ERA, WHIP, K/9 and BB/9 are all better in 2023 as the 26-year-old remains a stud at the top of the Giants' rotation.