Webb will not make a start over the final weekend of the season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Webb was lined up to take the ball in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dodgers, but the out-of-contention Giants no longer have a reason to push their 26-year-old ace. He finishes the 2023 campaign with a 3.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 194:31 K:BB in 33 starts covering 216 innings.