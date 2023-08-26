Webb (9-10) took the loss Friday against Atlanta, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one over 5.1 innings.

Webb has given up nine runs over 11.1 innings across his last two starts, both coming against Atlanta. He's now gone four starts without a win, though he should benefit from getting away from the league's most powerful offense. Webb is at a 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 163:27 K:BB through 174.1 innings over 27 starts this season. The right-hander is lined up for another challenging matchup at home against Cincinnati next week.