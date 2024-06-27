Jackson (4-1) walked one over 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Thursday. He did not record a strikeout.

Hayden Birdsong went 4.2 innings in his debut and left with the game tied at 3-3. Jackson got the Giants out of the top of the fifth inning there, and Luis Matos put them ahead for a good with a solo shot in their half of the frame. Jackson had allowed five runs over 1.1 innings prior to Wednesday, and he's given up multiple runs three times in 10 appearances in June. Overall, he's struggled to a 6.12 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 20:14 K:BB through 25 innings while adding two holds and three blown saves in a low-leverage role this year.