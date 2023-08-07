Jackson (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss and a blown save Sunday versus the Athletics.

Jackson has taken two blown saves over five appearances since returning from a back injury, though the first of those was due to allowing an inherited runner to score. The right-hander has a still-solid 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 13.2 innings this season. He's in a low-leverage role, and his recent shakiness will likely keep him there for the rest of the season.