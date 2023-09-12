Jackson (2-2) allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks while striking out one over one inning, earning the win Monday over the Guardians.

Jackson was shaky in the 10th inning but limited the damage to an Andres Gimenez RBI single. The Giants rallied for two runs in their half of the frame to walk it off. Since the start of August, Jackson has allowed 10 runs (eight earned) over 17 innings with a 22:12 K:BB in that span. He's at a 3.14 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB with four holds and two blown saves through 28.2 innings. Jackson is one of few San Francisco relievers that's consistently worked later in games this year, as many have taken turns as openers or appeared early in bullpen games.