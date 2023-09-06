Jackson (1-2) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering four runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning as the Giants fell 11-8 to the Cubs. He struck out two.

A three-run shot by Christopher Morel accounted for most of the damage off Jackson, who was the fifth of six San Francisco pitchers to take the mound in a very ineffective bullpen day. The right-hander has served up three long balls in his last 11 innings, leading to a 4.91 ERA over that stretch, but his 17:5 K:BB should keep him in a high-leverage role for the Giants despite his volatility.