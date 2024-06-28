Jackson (4-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit, taking the extra-inning loss Thursday versus the Cubs.

Just one day after picking up a win in a middle-relief appearance, Jackson was on the hook for the loss. He gave up a two-run home run to Ian Happ in the 10th inning, and the Giants were unable to respond. Aside from Wednesday's sharp outing, Jackson has been rough lately, allowing seven runs (six earned) over his last 3.2 inning. He has a 6.23 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 20:14 K:BB through 26 innings overall.