Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Williamson (concussion) isn't in line to return from the 7-day disabled list in the near future and would likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williamson has been sidelined since April 27 and hasn't recovered from the head injury as quickly as the Giants initially hoped. While Williamson was able to do some batting and fielding Friday, he felt "woozy" after the activity, according to Bochy, prompting the team to take a slow approach with the outfielder. Once his concussion symptoms subside, Williamson will probably require multiple games in the minors to get his timing back before the Giants return him to the 25-man roster.