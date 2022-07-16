Llovera was removed from Friday's win over the Brewers due to a flexor strain, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Llovera entered Friday's matchup in the top of the sixth inning and allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two in 1.2 innings. However, he was removed after throwing 31 pitches. He'll undergo further testing to determine the extent of his injury, but Jakob Junis (hamstring) is a candidate to return Saturday if the Giants need a bulk reliever.