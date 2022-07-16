Llovera was placed on the 15-day injured list with a Grade 2 right flexor strain Saturday.

Llovera exited Friday's win over the Brewers after throwing 1.2 relief innings, and he'll be forced to miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain. A timetable for the right-hander's return isn't yet clear, but he isn't eligible to be activated until at least the end of July.