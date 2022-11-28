Llovera (elbow) re-signed with the Giants on a minor-league deal on Nov. 19.
One day after being non-tendered by the Giants, Llovera quickly re-upped with the organization on a new deal. Though he won't reclaim a spot on the Giants' 40-man roster, his minor-league pact will presumably allow him to compete for a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen during spring training. Before finishing the season on the injured list with a Grade 2 right flexor strain, Llovera posted a 4.41 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 16.1 innings with San Francisco.
More News
-
Mauricio Llovera: Non-tendered by Giants•
-
Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Placed on injured list•
-
Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs with flexor strain•
-
Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest•
-
Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Called up again by Giants•