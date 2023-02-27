Llovera (elbow) is set to pitch in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Angels, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Llovera is in Giants camp on a non-roster invitation after signing a minor-league contract in November. He was injured in mid-July and remained out for the rest of the 2022 season with a Grade 3 right flexor strain. The right-hander appears set to ramp up in line with the rest of the Giants' relief candidates, though he'll likely need an impressive spring to work his way back onto the 40-man roster.