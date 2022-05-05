Llovera will start Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Llovera has allowed one run over three innings since being promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on April 29, and he'll receive his first major-league start Thursday. He's likely to cover an inning or two with the Giants going with a bullpen game in the series opener.
