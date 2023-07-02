Conforto (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
It's another expected absence for Conforto due to a mild left hamstring strain, as the Giants don't expect him back in the lineup until at least Monday. Austin Slater, Bryce Johnson and Luis Matos will start from left to right in the outfield Sunday.
