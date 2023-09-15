Conforto (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Conforto had been set to return Thursday before that game got rained out. He'll return Friday instead, and will get to play in Coors Field for his first series back. Conforto missed three weeks of action with a strained left hamstring and is skipping a rehab assignment.
