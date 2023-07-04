Conforto (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter and bat fourth Monday against Seattle, freelance writer Henry Schulman reports.
Conforto has missed the last few contests while dealing with a left hamstring issue, but he's been cleaned to return in a DH role for Monday's series opener. He hit .203 with one homer, 14 RBI and seven runs scored through 22 June appearances.
