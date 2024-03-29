Conforto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored during Thursday's loss to the Padres.

Conforto tagged closer Robert Suarez for a solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and fell one triple shy of an Opening Day cycle. Tabbed the Giants' everyday left fielder, Conforto should have ample opportunity to make fantasy contributions after slashing .239/.334/.384 with 58 runs scored and 58 RBI in 2023.