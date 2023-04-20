Conforto (calf) pinch hit for Darin Ruf in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins, going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.

His blast in the 11th inning off Devin Smeltzer broke open a 1-1 tie and gave the Giants the victory. Conforto hasn't started a game since April 12 while nursing a calf injury, and while it's not clear yet if he's ready to play defense again as he took over as the DH on Wednesday, his heroics suggest he's close to returning to full-time duty. The 30-year-old is batting .233 (10-for-43) to begin his San Francisco tenure with four homers and eight RBI in 14 games.