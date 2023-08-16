Conforto went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Rays.

This was Conforto's fourth straight multi-hit game, and he's supplied an extra-base hit in three of them. The outfielder's surge has him batting .325 in August compared to .251 for the season. Overall, he's at a .758 OPS with 15 home runs, 55 RBI, 52 runs scored, four stolen bases and 12 doubles through 104 contests. As long as his bat is hot, he should maintain a spot in the starting lineup -- he's most often been in right field lately.