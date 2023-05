Conforto went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI in Monday's 6-3 victory over the Phillies.

Conforto had the biggest hit in a six-run second inning, as he popped a first-pitch fastball for a three-run shot. After missing all of 2022 due to shoulder surgery, Conforto has come back and produced. His batting average is a paltry .205, but his OPS is slightly higher than his 2021 number. That is thanks to some improved pop, as he is slugging .418.