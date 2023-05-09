Conforto is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against Washington.
Conforto will get a breather after he went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's series opener, extending his hitless streak to five straight games. Over those contests, the outfielder has gone 0-for-15 with two runs scored, three walks and six strikeouts. Conforto will have a chance to reset Tuesday as Mitch Haniger slides to right field while Brett Wisley draws the start in center field and bats ninth versus the Nationals.
