Conforto (hamstring) is expected to be activated at some point during the Giants' next series versus the Rockies which begins Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Conforto is three weeks removed from suffering a hamstring strain and is almost ready to return to game action. It's possible the Giants could ease him back into things initially with some starts at designated hitter, but the important thing is getting his bat back into the lineup.