Conforto (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Conforto served as the designated hitter, so the Giants may still be easing him back into action. He missed four games with hamstring tightness that forced him out of last Wednesday's game in Toronto. The outfielder is slashing .238/.336/.421 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 40 runs scored and two stolen bases over 72 contests this season. He'll likely return to left field in the coming days, which will leave Joc Pederson and Blake Sabol competing for time at DH.