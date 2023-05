Conforto is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Conforto has slashed a sizzling .423/.484/.808 with four extra-base hits and a stolen base while starting in each of the Giants' last seven games, but he'll still be subject to occasional off days when San Francisco faces lefty pitchers. He'll give way in right field to Mitch Haniger while southpaw Rich Hill takes the mound for Pittsburgh in the series opener.