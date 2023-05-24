Conforto went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and two more runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Conforto notched his first hit of the evening with a double in the sixth and came around to score. He stepped back up to the plate in the seventh and sent a breaking ball over the wall in left to put the Giants up 4-3. The 30-year-old now has six home runs over his last 12 games and leads the Giants overall with 10 homers on the year. Conforto hit 88 long balls from 2017-2019 and seems well on his way to surpassing 30 home runs this year if he can stay healthy. He's now slashing .219/.324/.445 with 24 RBI, 27 runs and a 21:46 BB:K over 170 plate appearances.