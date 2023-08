Conforto has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The outfielder suffered the injury Wednesday in Philadelphia and was placed on the injured list earlier Friday. It's a moderate strain, which means Conforto is looking at longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Luis Matos is getting the start in right field Friday versus Atlanta and Heliot Ramos will fill Conforto's spot on the roster.