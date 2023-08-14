Conforto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Rangers.

This was Conforto's second straight game with a homer and also his second two-hit game of the weekend. The outfielder has come around at the plate a bit lately, batting .277 (13-for-47) with four extra-base hits over his last 15 games. He's maintained steady playing time despite his recent slump, though he could be impacted by the impending return of Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) from the injured list.